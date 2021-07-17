Once more with feeling…Alex Datig Tells Los Angeles Covid Vaccine Enforcers to 'Get Out' for Violating Privacy Under HIPAA pic.twitter.com/XclkHhf8Vl
— Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) July 13, 2021
Posted: July 17, 2021
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Alex Datig Tells Los Angeles Covid Vaccine Enforcers to ‘Get Out’”
Those women have hispanic accents!
That’s because there is a good chance they are illegal aliens. Looks like she told them, the next place these government toads land might not be as nice.