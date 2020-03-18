Alex Jones Prepares Lawsuit Against Trump Administration to Stop Potential Interstate Travel Ban

Big League Politics

Alex Jones, the popular conspiracy theorist who founded Infowars, is preparing a lawsuit against the Trump administration in order to stop a possible interstate travel ban, as the U.S. inches toward martial law.

Although President Trump has not announced an interstate travel ban yet, he has said that it could be in the works if he feels it is necessary to stop coronavirus. Jones, who is one of Trump’s most prominent backers, feels this would be crossing the line.

“In our view, while the COVID-19 crisis does present a real and present danger to public health, there is also something significant at stake, and that is our fundamental freedoms and rights as Americans,” lawyer Norm Pattis said while appearing on The Alex Jones Show Monday. “We have drafted a lawsuit titled Alex Jones v. Donald Trump, naming a number of Trump’s Cabinet officials, in the event that President Trump announces an interstate travel ban or something like it.”

“We will go immediately into a District of Columbia court and ask for injunctive declaratory relief,” he added. “In other words, a ruling from a judge that the action is unlawful, and an order from the judge barring implementation of it. If that judge rejects our claim, we we’ll go to the D.C. Court of Appeals. If that court rejects our claim we will seek a hearing in the United States Supreme Court.”

Read the rest here: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/alex-jones-prepares-lawsuit-against-trump-administration-to-stop-potential-interstate-travel-ban/