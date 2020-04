Aligning With the Energy of Life – Dr Tom Cowan





Apr 24, 2020

Dr. Cowan discusses a cluster of sickness is caused by an infection, how and why sickness spreads, and a few other comments on the history of the germ theory. Then, he discusses “Level Three,” the level physicists tell us is the fundamental basis of our reality. He then addresses how and why this way of seeing things gives a very clear and cogent understanding of current events.