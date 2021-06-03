May 20th, 2021.
The swab used to test for Covid is not only Made in China, but its saturated with Ethylene Oxide (EO), which is a carcinogen, damages DNA and fertility.
One thought on “All about the Nasal Swab (It is designed to sterilize and cause cancer)”
She stated she is a certified federal medical investigator. I was left wondering if there was a federal investigation into the test swabs but no mention of that. China is not the only country using EO for gas sterilization
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/general-hospital-devices-and-supplies/ethylene-oxide-sterilization-medical-devices#what