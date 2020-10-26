All Americans should have COVID-19 vaccinations by June, Operation Warp Speed chief says

Becker’s Hospital Review – by Katie Adams

The chief of the White House task force to develop a COVID-19 vaccine told ABC News Oct. 21 that he thinks all Americans could be inoculated by June.

“It’s not a certainty, but the plan — and I feel pretty confident — should make it such that by June, everybody could have been immunized in the U.S.,” Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the head of Operation Warp Speed, told the station.

Read the rest here: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/pharmacy/all-americans-should-have-covid-19-vaccinations-by-june-operation-warp-speed-head-says.html