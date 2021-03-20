All eight victims of Georgia massage parlor rampage revealed: An Army veteran killed while installing new spa security system, a newlywed taking a day for herself and a single mom-of-two

Daily Mail

All eight victims of the deadly shooting rampage targeting three Georgia massage spas had been identified by Friday and were found to include an Army veteran, a newlywed and a hardworking single mother-of-two.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with murdering four people at two spas in Atlanta and four more in a spa in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

Long, who was said to be a customer at two out of the three targeted spas, told police on Wednesday that the attacks were not racially motivated, but had to do with his sex and pornography addiction, and his purported desire to eliminate the sources of his temptation.

Surveillance video obtained by DailyMail.com shows that Long spent 72 minutes inside the first spa targeted in the attack, suggesting that he may have gotten a massage before opening fire.

Prior to going inside Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County, Long was seen on surveillance video sitting in his black Hyundai Tuscon for an hour and watching people enter the business.

Photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com in the aftermath of the shooting show bloodstains on the floor inside the spa and sheets in disarray on massage tables.

Law enforcement officials in Atlanta and Cherokee County on Thursday said they have not ruled out that the attack was a hate crime and were actively investigating that, stressing that ‘nothing is off the table.’

Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9381519/Video-shows-carnage-inside-Georgia-spa-targeted-deadly-shooting-rampage.html