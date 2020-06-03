Jun 3, 2020
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing Derek Chavin to second degree murder and is charging the other three officers involved in the case.
2 thoughts on “All four officers in George Floyd case to be charged by Minnesota AG”
I’ll believe it when I see it, in the mean time add Trump to the list, conspiracy, treason, murder, theft…..you name it, TRUMP DID IT!!
So now that they have been charged ( show)
The only thing that really matters is what charges they get convicted of
Now during that process the agitators will have plenty of opportunities to act a fool again
More conditioning for the masses
Will wait to see if the ROL will truthfully be applied