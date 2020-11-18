All-powerful CDC calls for concentration camps in America, including the invasion of homes and neighborhoods

Natural News – by Lance D. Johnson

The mass surrender of individual liberties and property rights in 2020 has emboldened a dangerous merger between power-drunk government officials and public health authoritarians. An all-powerful Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now plotting to turn American communities into concentration camps using a variety of family separation strategies.

These concentration camps are justified because the CDC is “keeping you safe.” In the name of safety, the agency now seeks to forcibly limit contact between individuals deemed “high risk” by separating them from their family and the general “low risk” population. Public health mandates are already targeting families in their own homes, mandating the number of people who can gather in individual residences during the holiday season.

CDC seeks to label “high risk” individuals, separate them from their families and the rest of society

The CDC now claims the power to separate “high risk” individuals from their families and the general population, so they can be relocated to safe camps called “green zones.” These “green zone” camps will be set up in neighborhoods at the community level. The “high-risk” individuals would not be able to make human contact with family members or others in the community, as they are forcibly separated. The goal is to destroy the family unit and cause further human suffering. The goal is to lock up and corral the weakest people in the population, suppressing their immune systems and their lives further so they can rapidly infect one another and die off. It’s genocide.

The CDC wants to take control of the community and they also want to take over each and every household. One of their “shielding” approaches focuses on separating people in their own homes, designating a specific room to physically isolate high-risk individuals from the rest of the family. The CDC warns “low-risk” household members not to enter the “green zone” established by the CDC in their own home! Inhabitants are required to wash their hands and use face coverings if they need to provide essential services to the high-risk family members cordoned off inside their own home. Furthermore, “low-risk household members must continue to follow social distancing and hygiene practices outside the house.” (Related: Are you ready to live in a medical police state – your body monitored, your movement tracked, and your family forced into home arrest and isolation?)

Contact tracers are the CDC’s army and they will be trained to take over neighborhoods and homes

The CDC is even looking to implement this “shielding” strategy at the neighborhood level, claiming ownership of every home in the neighborhood to designate a percentage of the household as a “green zone.” According to the CDC guidance, neighbors are instructed to “swap” households to accommodate high-risk individuals. A designated shelter/group of shelters (max 5-10 households) are to be designated within a small camp or area where high-risk members are grouped together. The CDC instructs these camps to have “only one entry point” for the exchange of food and supplies. This invasion will occur more readily in gated communities, apartment complexes, and HOA communities. This level of community and home control also allows the CDC to come in and force vaccinations on people.

Right now, the contact tracing armies that are being deployed throughout the US could ultimately be used to take over homes and facilitate and guard the neighborhood camps. In California, Governor Newsom is deploying up to 20,000 of these contact tracers to carry out the duties of the all-powerful CDC.

In Ohio, governor Mike DeWine ordered FEMA to install isolation camps. The camps are to detain people who came into contact with someone who tested positive after being probed by the faulty covid-19 bio-weapon test kits. Innocent people with no sign of illness are being detained as guilty subjects, as their rights and liberties are stripped from them.

The CDC has no right to label people “high risk” and isolate them from their family and community, while seizing property rights and human rights to assert their power. These acts, put forth by the CDC, are part of a larger communist takeover happening to the United States. The only way America will survive this takeover is if more people break the chains of fear placed over their mind. The only way out is if more patriots rise up in spirit and truth, overthrowing their abusive governments and public health authorities.

