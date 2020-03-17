All state liquor stores across Pennsylvania to close indefinitely

ABC 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers across the state will be closed indefinitely after 9 p.m. Tuesday and the online store closed 5 p.m. Monday.

This follows the heels of Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement that all non-essential businesses should be closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

