Allentown voters to decide whether English remains city’s official language

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council during its Wednesday night meeting OK’d putting before voters a referendum question that, if approved, could remove English as the city’s official language.

The question will ask Allentown voters if they want to delete a section in the city’s Home Rule Charter “that identifies English as the official language of the City of Allentown.” The question will appear on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.

Other business

In other news, council approved a resolution recommending Lehigh County “explore in conjunction with relevant city officials the establishment of a housing court.” According to the resolution, Allentown’s Vision 2020 recommended creating a housing court, along with other legal remedies, “to cope with the increasing number of substandard houses in Allentown. The court would also serve as a “crucial component to an effective and holistic code enforcement structure.”

Council also OK’d two separate bills repealing the city’s mechanical amusement device and cigarette vending machine taxes.

In addition, the legislative body approved the appointment of three individuals — Pedro Bautista, Cody Gonzalez and Steven Gonzalez — to serve as Allentown Police Department officers.

The vote was 5-2, with Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach and Councilman Joshua Siegel voting against them.

“I believe this is exciting,” Councilwoman Cynthia Mota said of the hiring of the officers. “We have been asking for more diversity. I believe we are becoming more openminded.”

Finally, council forwarded a bill to amend the city’s ethics code by adding language that states, “No elected official, appointed official, or employee shall use city resources in any manner for purposes of any political activity.” The bill adds that prohibition includes using interior locations in city buildings, using any city equipment or resources or conducting public or private meetings on city property.

