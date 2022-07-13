Alligator hunt continues in Kalamazoo River near Michigan college

MLive

ALBION, MI – The search for an alligator in the Kalamazoo River continues, though Albion College’s nature center, which first reported the sighting of the reptile is ready to reopen with posted warnings.

Officials have yet to confirm a location of the alligator, Albion College Spokeswoman Cathy Cole said. The college’s Whitehouse Nature Center reported two independent “credible sightings” of what appeared to be a 4-foot or 5-foot alligator in the same general area where the river runs through the nature center.

The college is working with a local Department of Natural Resources officer, Cole said, as well the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan to find the alligator. A spokesman for the statewide DNR office had no update on the search.

The college’s public safety division is also assisting in the search efforts. There is no state law governing the animal control of alligators, though state law does indicate that a law enforcement officer must assume the role of an “animal control officer” with large carnivores.

The initial alligator sightings prompted the college to close the Whitehouse Nature Center Sunday and Monday, July 10-11. The nature center just outside southeast Albion will reopen on Tuesday, July 12, with signs urging visitors to exercise “an abundance of caution,” Cole said.

https://www.mlive.com/news/2022/07/alligator-hunt-continues-in-kalamazoo-river-near-michigan-college.html