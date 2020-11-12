Almost No One Else Will Say It, So I Must

Chuck Baldwin

I will refrain from making comments about the presidential election itself until after it has been officially decided.

In the meantime, however, there is much to be said about how we got here. And, once again, it is left to me to say what almost no one else is willing to say.

First, had Donald Trump followed through with his promise to drain the swamp, we would not even be in this fix. Trump had four years to take care of the Clinton/Biden criminal cartel, and he did absolutely NOTHING.

Instead, Trump surrounded himself with the same old establishment Deep State CFR globalists as did his predecessors Bush I, Clinton, Bush II and Obama. In fact, Trump appointed more globalist fellow travelers during his first term in office than did his predecessors in a comparable period.

In other words, we can thank Donald Trump himself for the current crisis unfolding in Washington, D.C. We wouldn’t even be thinking about Creepy Biden had Trump kept his promise to drain the swamp. And it’s maddening that evangelicals and conservatives can’t seem to figure that out.

