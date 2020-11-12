I will refrain from making comments about the presidential election itself until after it has been officially decided.
In the meantime, however, there is much to be said about how we got here. And, once again, it is left to me to say what almost no one else is willing to say.
First, had Donald Trump followed through with his promise to drain the swamp, we would not even be in this fix. Trump had four years to take care of the Clinton/Biden criminal cartel, and he did absolutely NOTHING.
Instead, Trump surrounded himself with the same old establishment Deep State CFR globalists as did his predecessors Bush I, Clinton, Bush II and Obama. In fact, Trump appointed more globalist fellow travelers during his first term in office than did his predecessors in a comparable period.
In other words, we can thank Donald Trump himself for the current crisis unfolding in Washington, D.C. We wouldn’t even be thinking about Creepy Biden had Trump kept his promise to drain the swamp. And it’s maddening that evangelicals and conservatives can’t seem to figure that out.
Read the rest here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4078/Almost-No-One-Else-Will-Say-It-So-I-Must.aspx
3 thoughts on “Almost No One Else Will Say It, So I Must”
aww come on Chuck, he’s playing ‘5D chess’, ‘trust the plan’, ‘he’s exposing the democrats to their evil plot to take down America’ , and my favorite ‘he’s going to take Israel down last’ ….just give him four more years he’ll get er done
and your comment, ‘And, once again, it is left to me to say what almost no one else is willing to say.’
WOW what a super brave fckn hero you are! When did you figure all this out??? You’re a fckn genius !!!
I hear you mary. Pretty arrogant statement he made. Although, I think he’s referring to preachers in the country. I could be wrong here.
oh, ok, never mind 🙂