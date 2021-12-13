Amazing Benefits of Garlic Through the Winter

Dec 13, 2021

It’s important to protect your immune system—especially during the winter. Check out these amazing benefits of garlic for the immune system.

Today we’re going to talk about the amazing immune benefits of garlic—especially during the winter. Garlic has been used as a natural remedy for various conditions for thousands of years.

Garlic is even ranked at the top for having potent anticancer effects, according to data from a study on the effects of cancer prevention from vegetables. Most of the data we’re covering is from in vitro studies—not studies done on humans.

These studies found that garlic has the potential to kill: • E. coli • MRSA • Anthrax

They found that garlic has a potent effect against: • Viruses • Fungi • Parasites

They even found that just the odor of garlic may help kill bacteria.

Garlic also has the ability to bind with organophosphates from pesticides and detoxify them from the body. Organophosphates can have a devastating effect on the immune system—they can make you susceptible to getting sick. But, garlic can help detoxify them and protect your immune system. Be sure to buy garlic that’s locally grown from a very good source.

Fermented garlic and fermented black garlic both have incredible benefits as well. They actually have even more antioxidants and nutrients. The important phytonutrients in garlic can survive temperatures that are 100 degrees Celsius or 212 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 20 minutes.