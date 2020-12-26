Mar 16, 2013
Gasifier uses wood pellets to create flammable mixture that a generator can run on without gasoline. This video shows how it was constructed, how it works, and how to use it from start to finish. Great project for anyone looking for alternative energy or wanting to live off the grid.
Just for some clarification — I mention a rheostat that I ordered; I ordered a 25w 20 ohm rheostat. That rheostat will effectively give me the control to adjust the voltage to the blower motor from 12v down to nearly 0v (I think… I’m not an electrical engineer).
2 thoughts on “Amazing homemade gasifier uses wood pellets to run generator — renewable alternative energy video”
Gotta have one, or two
Nice set up
Now, I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer but when the shtf that generator is making too much noise, not to mention he has that stove out in the open. I see he has bars on the windows and doors to his house which tells me he may not be in a very safe area to start with. I would not advise this set up in a city. I know this was dated 2013. Oh boy howdy we’ve come a long way since then to the battle. Even in this small town where I live I will not be giving myself away. All my preparations are based on no electricity, which includes securing water.