Amazing homemade gasifier uses wood pellets to run generator — renewable alternative energy video





Mar 16, 2013

Gasifier uses wood pellets to create flammable mixture that a generator can run on without gasoline. This video shows how it was constructed, how it works, and how to use it from start to finish. Great project for anyone looking for alternative energy or wanting to live off the grid.

Just for some clarification — I mention a rheostat that I ordered; I ordered a 25w 20 ohm rheostat. That rheostat will effectively give me the control to adjust the voltage to the blower motor from 12v down to nearly 0v (I think… I’m not an electrical engineer).