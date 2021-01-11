AMAZING! They magically already have a 20,000 page domestic terrorism bill ready

Joe Biden that he is working on a bill to go after “domestic terrorism” with a redefinition of the term, to go after the “ideologically-inspired.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media are cracking down on any non-approved narratives.

Twitter locked President Donald Trump’s account and then released it after about a day or so. Then Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and others are calling for Trump to be pulled. Now as we just reported, Twitter has banned the president permanently. Twitter is now literally doing the bidding of the Democrats.

So they magically have a 20,000 page Domestic Terrorism bill ready to go "in response to yesterday's actions". Amazing Magic — CatoTheYounger (@catoletters) January 8, 2021

Biden has announced plans to roll out new domestic terrorism laws in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot.https://t.co/iRhuKPY3mv pic.twitter.com/JbCJkO8V0Z — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) January 9, 2021

Facebook and Instagram already suspended Trump for at least two weeks and possibly permanently. Shopify even pulled MAGA goods from their online stores. Because MAGA hats are apparently evil now.

Democrats and media are also blaming Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and calling on them to resign or be expelled.

This is crazy. It was a riot. With thousands of peaceful people and some who were not. Yet it’s being used to shut down the opposition and to shut down any election questions. Objecting to the electoral count is not illegal, it’s not “sedition” or whatever craziness Democrats want to spread. It’s exactly part of the Constitutional order, which was something Democrats understood when they in fact objected over the last three Republican presidents, as we previously reported here and here.

