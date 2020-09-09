Amazon Bans Int’l Seed Sales: Problem, Reaction, Famine: Technocrats Take Control of Seeds





Sep 8, 2020

Throughout human history, people have brought seed of their favorite foods — but no longer. The technocrats are now banning international sales of SEEDS on Amazon/Wish, due to the “dangerous Chinese Mystery Seeds” false flag — even as parts of the US experience seed shortages! This “Problem/Reaction/Famine” dialectic is actively being used in many areas to engineer food shortages ahead, in order to further a technocratic, transhumanist rewrite of our food system and takeover of society.