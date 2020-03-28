Amazon Delivery Guy Deliberately Spits on Package … Caught on Ring Cam

TMZ

This is disgusting, horrifying and possibly criminal during the coronavirus pandemic — an Amazon delivery guy was caught spitting on a package and appearing to use his hand to smear it, as well.

TMZ’s obtained video of the vile incident, which we’re told occurred Thursday evening at a duplex residence in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood.

Take a look … the delivery guy sets the package down on the porch, leans over and spits … then catches some of the spit and appears to wipe it on the package as more saliva falls out of his mouth. He then stands up as if nothing gross just happened, and takes a photo to verify the delivery.

Our sources say Amazon was contacted by a neighbor and a friend of the person whose package was spit on, and a customer service rep watched the footage with them.

We’re told the rep gasped in horror and expressed shock that it was an older man, and not a young delivery worker. The rep confirmed the delivery guy was from a third party service and he was reported — but said it’s possible he might be back on the job today, anyway.

See the video and read the rest here: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/27/amazon-delivery-spits-package-caught-video-coronavirus/