Amazon’s livestreaming service Twitch will police users’ behavior outside of its platform

“Taking action against misconduct that occurs entirely off our service is a novel approach for both Twitch and the industry at large, but it’s one we believe — and hear from you — is crucial to get right,” Twitch wrote in a blog post, detailing its new rules that apply to all Twitch users.
Twitch’s rules previously focused on streamers’ behavior on the platform and while it had historically taken action against serious misconduct that happened off platform, it didn’t specify this in its guidelines. (Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.) The new update is a response to multiple incidents, including the wave of #MeToo allegations that swept the gaming industry last year. When several women raised concerns over Twitch streamers, alleging misconduct, the company realized its current policy around poor behavior that occurs outside of the platform needed more clarity, Twitch spokesperson Gabriella Raila told The Post.
