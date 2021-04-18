The U.S. supply of COVID-19 vaccines is beginning to rapidly outpace demand, as appointments remain unfilled across the country and states say they are running out of people willing to get the shots.
As of Friday, 49 percent of U.S. adults had received at least one vaccine dose, and various polls suggest that only about 60 percent are interested in getting a vaccine right away.
Health officials have suggested that the country needs to achieve a vaccination rate of 70 to 90 percent to achieve coronavirus herd immunity, the point at which a virus no longer circulates freely because it cannot find susceptible hosts.
The decision this week to suspend administering the Johnson & Johnson shot over rare blood clots may only deepen suspicious about vaccines — but public health experts say the pause is evidence that safety concerns are being rigorously monitored.
Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9482291/America-hits-vaccine-wall-Thousands-appointments-unfilled.html
2 thoughts on “America hits the vaccine wall: Thousands of appointments go unfilled as states across the nation warn that ‘hesitancy’ to get the shots threatens to derail rollout”
Getting the injection is an IQ Test. I’ve said this from day one.
Never mind that these “vaccines” are NOT approved by the FDA and are for Emergency Use Authorization only… as more people stop believing the lying media and notice that maybe their friends and loved ones are getting injured, sick, or dying from these “vaccines”….there is only so much the psychos-that-be can hide from We the People.
Blacks don’t want them because of Tuskegee Experiement, etc.
Hispanics don’t want them because…well, did Mexico ever shut down? No! Plus they tend to not socially distance if you know what I mean…
Asians don’t want them because most Asians escaped commie countries anyway and why would Japanese Americans want them after the internment camps?
Natives don’t want them because…you know, smallpox
And whites don’t want them because why would whites trust a govt. run by white-hating whites?
Maybe the media should blame themselves for being so obviously a bunch of lying traitors…