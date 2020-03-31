America is Already a Socialist Nation

Hi Everyone,

Here is another Peter Schiff presentation (Audio Only) and is fairly short. (Only 37 min)

In this audio track, he really talks about the coming devaluation of the dollar (inflation/hyper-inflation), but more importantly, how it is now impossible to rescue this country from the trappings of socialism/communism, and how Trump is actually instituting “Stealth Communism” in this country as the FED now steps in to buy ALL the failing companies in this country, and why it cannot be fixed with any of our current financial or political means.

He is absolutely right in the broad sense of what he describes, but does not acknowledge that at some point, people will rise up and kills these bastards as they seek to take more of our liberties, and steal more of our wealth.

Our job is to get ready for what is coming.

Good Speed to everyone in the journey we’re about to take! – JD

Mar 27, 2020

Here’s the link to Dave Ramsey agreeing with Peter Schiff. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jsQ-…

Thomas Massie vilified for having integrity.

Every other Republican should change their party affiliation to Democrat.

Bankruptcies don’t destroy industries — they destroy moral hazards.

Bernie may be a socialist, but Trump is officially a communist now.

US government now has the authority to nationalize any business in the country, providing the mechanism for a communist revolution without firing a shot.

The dollar is falling and the Fed can no longer pretend there will be an end to QE

The Gold Standard is coming back, but will coronavirus disrupt the gold miners?