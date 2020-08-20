America Is Falling Apart, States Are Expected To Deal With Their Own Problems – The Commie Plan

Trump, being the bullshit artist that he is, ran on one of many lies, one being we will fix America’s infrastructure. As you look around, that is not happening, yes there is a little road work being done, but as far as bridges buildings and waterways its basically crickets.

This is damaging as hell to the American National because as America deteriorates, so does our jobs. There are bridges falling apart in the midwest that when finally determined unsafe and close, traffic will have to be re-routed causing up to a four hour detour for commutes and truck freight routes, this while we have disappearing trillions of dollars.

They have robbed us blind, and now for the big Kahuna.

America is turning into a shit hole, and the corporate communists are sitting back enjoying all of this because they know that they are going to be asked to raise the money through corporate partnerships with other countries turning our infrastructure over to other communist countries, because they have the cash.

States aren’t going to raise taxes because they know we will raise hell, this is the plan. It’s all part of turning America into a communist cesspool.

The jobs are going to be farmed out to temp services while our people starve to death. The corporations will want the best bang for their buck, and that means you and I are screwed.

More jobs going to illegal invaders, basically giving the Americans the shaft, while building a communist state.

This is the elites’ plan, Trump is all in and making fools out of all of us. This is how these commie traitors think, and it’s happening as we speak.