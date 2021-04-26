Posted: April 26, 2021 Categories: Videos America Is In Danger! THIS Is How Liberty DIES! Guns & Gadgets Apr 24, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “America Is In Danger! THIS Is How Liberty DIES!”
I made it through the first sentence. Democracy?
HAA!! I just stopped it to say.. Less than 10 seconds and he said democracy.. then I saw it was a Guns n Gadgets vid.. thanks for caring and posting but……
And he’s a cop. He’ll help liberty when he draws his last breath.
Is the video maker the cop? If so, this figures as to why he irritates me, always has.
Yes, Katie, he is and he bastardizes the Bill of Rights with his pig mentality. His viewers are sorely misled because of their pig worshipping slave mindset.
Saw in the comments on jutube someone saying sorry to their father and grandfathers for letting this shit happen. Nope. It was those weak mf’s that put us in this situation.