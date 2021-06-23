America Last: Biden to Give at Least 10,000 Deported Asylum Seekers Waiting in Mexico Another Chance to Return

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

At least 10,000 deported asylum seekers waiting in Mexico will be given another chance to return to the United States.

The border crisis is raging with record number of illegal aliens pouring over the border every month and Joe Biden just agreed to take in more aliens.

Many of the asylum seekers have actually left the Mexico border region thinking their cases were denied because of Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy so the Biden Administration is considering using taxpayer money to transport them safely back to the US.

About 70,000 asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico since 2019 and now Biden is putting America last and bringing at least 10,000 back.

Associated Press reported:

Thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for their court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said Tuesday. Registration begins Wednesday for asylum-seekers who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy and either had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court, The Associated Press has learned. Under that criteria, it is unclear how many people will be eligible to be released into the United States pending a decision on their cases, according to a senior Homeland Security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made public. But Michele Klein Solomon, the International Organization for Migration’s director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, told the AP that she expected at least 10,000 people. Her organization is working closely with the Biden administration to bring people to the border and ensure they test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed into the country.

