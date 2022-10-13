America Quietly Prepares for Nuclear War

I mentioned in a prior post that the US was purchasing anti-radiation medication. The media is urging the public not to fear as this is simply a precaution. Yet, the US would not have shelled out $290 million on a drug if the intelligence agencies did not fear the potential of a nuclear attack.

The US Department of Health and Human Services downplayed the severity and said that this is part of its “long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security.” Of course, Joe Biden fanned the flames of panic by stating there was a risk for a “nuclear Armageddon” not seen in 60 years. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden said. Obviously, no nuclear weapons were used then, and America is the only nation to have used one during war. However, the US is certainly taking the threat of nuclear war with Russia seriously.

The government is purchasing a drug called Nplate that was approved by the FDA in 2021 to treat radiation syndrome. “Nplate is indicated to increase survival in adults and in pediatric patients (including term neonates) acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation,” the company notes. Although not a worthy source, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) occurs in four stages.

Prodromal stage (N-V-D stage): The classic symptoms for this stage are nausea, vomiting, as well as anorexia and possibly diarrhea (depending on dose), which occur from minutes to days following exposure. The symptoms may last (episodically) for minutes up to several days.

The classic symptoms for this stage are nausea, vomiting, as well as anorexia and possibly diarrhea (depending on dose), which occur from minutes to days following exposure. The symptoms may last (episodically) for minutes up to several days. Latent stage: In this stage, the patient looks and feels generally healthy for a few hours or even up to a few weeks.

In this stage, the patient looks and feels generally healthy for a few hours or even up to a few weeks. Manifest illness stage: In this stage the symptoms depend on the specific syndrome and last from hours up to several months.

In this stage the symptoms depend on the specific syndrome and last from hours up to several months. Recovery or death: Most patients who do not recover will die within several months of exposure. The recovery process lasts from several weeks up to two years.

It is peculiar that the drug was approved for radiation a year prior to the war breaking out in Ukraine. The drug has never been tested on humans, and the results are not guaranteed. They certainly were not testing monkeys with a radiation dosage even close to that of a nuclear weapon. Of course, this was another NIAID-funded research project. They were testing mRNA drugs and COVID vaccines before the pandemic began too.

“In the study, 80 monkeys exposed to a life-threatening dose of radiation were randomly assigned to receive a single injection of either romiplostim or placebo one day after radiation exposure. All animals were given standard supportive care, including fluids, anti-ulcer medication, anti-nausea medication, pain medication, and antibiotics. After 60 days, 29 of 40 monkeys in the romiplostim group had survived compared to 13 of 40 in the placebo group.”

How could they top the fear-mongering of COVID-19? Nuclear war. Stay inside because of radiation and take your shots to survive. The nuclear Armageddon could occur at any moment! After 2020, anything is possible.

