American Airlines Passenger Storms Cockpit During Boarding, Breaks Flight Controls, Tries to Jump Out Window

An American Airlines passenger on Tuesday stormed the cockpit during boarding and tried to jump out the window.

According to ABC’s transportation reporter, “During boarding, an American Airlines passenger charged down the jetway and onto the aircraft. The man entered the open cockpit and damaged the flight controls. A pilot in the cockpit tried to stop him and then the man tried to jump out the open cockpit window. The aircraft is damaged and remains at the gate.”

The flight was leaving San Pedro, Honduras and heading to Miami.

The Miami-bound plane was grounded and a replacement plane is expected to depart at 9:30 pm local time.

BREAKING: An American Airlines passenger stormed the cockpit during boarding, broke the flight controls, and then tried to jump out the window as the pilot attempted to stop him. pic.twitter.com/TGoFrSCaEl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 12, 2022

Video of the passenger hanging out the window of the plane was posted to social media:

The individual was taken into custody by law enforcement and no other details were provided about the passenger’s motives.

