American Frontline Doctors on FDA Approval of Failed Ebola Drug Remdesivir By the FDA for "Treatment" of Covid-19 in Babies

America’s Frontline doctors are speaking out about FDA’s approval of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 in babies. They are beyond shocked.

The FDA recently reported that they had approved Remdesivir for the ‘treatment’ of COVID-19 in babies.

America’s Frontline doctors can’t believe what they are seeing.

On April 25, 2022, the failed Ebola drug Remdesivir was approved by the FDA for “treatment” of Covid-19 in babies as young as 28 days old and as small as seven pounds! This is the exact same drug that has been wreaking carnage throughout hospitals since Fauci and Company approved the rigid CARES Act hospital protocol, along with bonus payments for treatment of Covid-19 with Remdesivir. This is beyond shocking. Repeatedly, Remdesivir has been shown to be completely ineffective at treating Covid-19 in adults (even WHO studies show this) and to have severe side effects, including multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), kidney failure and dialysis, and septic shock. While studies of inexpensive and familiar early treatment meds continue to demonstrate safety and effectiveness, the same cannot be said about Remdesivir. What makes this plot even more sinister, is this failed drug has even been approved for babies and children who are displaying only mild symptoms of Covid-19! As we at AFLDS have preached for over two years, children and infants are at statistically zero risk of death from Covid-19, and yet they now can legally be treated with what is essentially poison. This is one of the worst decisions of the corrupt FDA.

Remdesivir came on the scene in early 2020 as the answer to the feared COVID-19 pandemic. We soon found out more about the drug. In May 2020 we connected this drug to China and Dr. Fauci.

A year later the drug Remdesivir was singled out by some in the medical community as deadly. Now the FDA approves the drug for infants as small as 7 pounds even though their risk of dying from COVID-19 is basically zero without the drug. This is a cause for alarm.

