American Nationals Stuck With A True Traitor And Coward – Trump The Chump

Our Bill Of Rights never seems to be mentioned whenever our illustrious circus barking clown speaks to us, only more lies and restrictions to our freedoms are ever mentioned, unlike true heroes in the past, like JFK for example. The man is basically a kiss ass punk, kissing his Israeli masters’ feet, taking backward steps from our Bill of Rights, the Supreme law of our land.

The Bill of Rights was given to us by heroes who loved freedom, understanding what evil can do to a free nation, yet we have a backward stepping coward afraid to reinstate our precious articles, knowing full well the devastation. Our Bill of Rights is freedom’s life blood, and they will be reinstated, it’s going to happen sooner than later. American Nationals are starting to make it happen as we speak.

American Nationals have had enough of the lies and back stabbing tyranny brought forward from this coward we are stuck with today, a back-walking coward who steps back from conflict, not meeting it head on. The man is a freedom killer punk who is going to meet real consequences soon, and will soon learn what it takes to step forward in the name of freedom.

I invite this punk ass JOO loving shill to tune into our daily broadcast and listen to our show hosts, Henry Shivley and John Dee, and understand what happens when you subvert our Bill Of Rights, and what true fortitude really means when our Bill Of Rights is in harm’s way, understand how stepping forward to take care of enemy infiltration into the lives of millions of Americans gets taken care of, no stepping backward.

American Nationals are the lifeblood of freedom.