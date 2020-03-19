Americans would get two checks under Treasury Department proposal

NBC News

The Treasury Department will ask Congress for $500 billion in direct payouts for taxpayers as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a proposal obtained by NBC News.

The two rounds of direct payments to taxpayers, each totaling $250 billion, would be sent on April 6 and on May 18, according to the proposal. They would be tiered payments, with the amounts based on income level and family size, the proposal says. Both payments would be for the same amount.

President Donald Trump was asked about the proposal at a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Wednesday. “I don’t want to get in that right now” because “different numbers” are being discussed, he said, but he added, “We want to go big.”

The Treasury is also asking for $50 billion for the airline industry, a small business interruption loan program of $300 billion and $150 billion for other distressed sectors, the proposal said.

Trump had initially favored a payroll tax cut to bring relief to Americans struggling financially, but a number of lawmakers across party lines have been pushing for direct payments to Americans.

The White House first floated its support for sending checks directly to Americans during a news conference Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump wanted Americans to get relief as soon as possible.

“Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now,” Mnuchin said Tuesday. “And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

Trump is pushing the Senate to act quickly. “The president has a pretty specific goal on all of us by suggesting that the checks go out by April 6th,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.