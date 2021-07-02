America’s Largest Teachers Union To Conduct Opposition Research In Support Of Antiracist Mission

Daily Caller – by Melanie Wilcox

The largest teachers union in America announced it will conduct opposition research against organizations fighting antiracist ideology in schools, it was revealed Thursday.

This opposition research will cost about $56,500, the National Education Association (NEA) said.

https://twitter.com/InezFeltscher/status/1410600238901956613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1410600238901956613%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailycaller.com%2F2021%2F07%2F01%2Fnational-education-association-antiracism-opposition-research%2F

NEA said it will research “the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked.”

“The research, resources, and recommendations will be shared with members through NEA’s social media, an article in NEA Today, and a recorded virtual presentation/webinar,” NEA added. “The attacks on anti-racist teachers are increasing, coordinated by well-funded organizations such as the Heritage Foundation. We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work.”

Part of the anti-racist ideological movement includes critical race theory (CRT).

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist. Yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The Daily Caller reached out to NEA for comment but did not receive a response.

Lindsey Burke, director of Heritage’s Center for Education Policy, and Mike Gonzalez, senior fellow in Heritage’s Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy, released the following statement Thursday in response to the NEA’s attack:

“The nation’s largest teachers union is obsessed with smearing any criticism of critical race theory. CRT is a radical academic discipline that compels students to act on the Marxist idea that the world is divided between victimizers and their victims—statuses that are based mostly on race and ethnicity, but other immutable characteristics as well. Is this the best use of NEA resources for serving our nation’s educators? Do hard-working teachers really want their union dues empowering a political attack machine that wants to scare parents and others, including teachers themselves, who have real concerns about teaching that America is inherently racist or stereotyping students based on their skin color?”

“Heritage is proud of its comprehensive work in this field, which has always focused on explaining the facts behind critical race theory and how it is infecting all aspects of our everyday life. We stand with parents, educators, lawmakers, and other Americans who want children to learn about all of America’s history, without indoctrinating them in a toxic narrative that undermines student unity and achievement or implementing CRT’s racially divisive principles in ways that violate the Civil Rights Act and the Constitution. Efforts to treat students or educators differently based upon their skin color not only betray fundamental principles, but they also violate federal civil rights laws and other statutes.”

“As a think tank devoted to the principles and values that make us great as a nation, Heritage will continue to take on ideas like CRT, while offering education choice that puts the power of education decision making where it should be—with parents. We will stand with them as they help students understand different perspectives on controversial issues without compelling them to believe a certain viewpoint.”

Daily Caller