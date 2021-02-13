Ammo Company Demands Customers ‘Check Box Saying They Did Not Vote For Joe Biden’ to Purchase Rounds

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Fenix Ammunition in Novi, Michigan is demanding customers “check a box stating they did not vote for Joe Biden” in order to purchase their ammo.

We've had a few potential customers call this morning to ask why they have to check a box stating they did not vote for Joe Biden in order to purchase our ammunition.

Yes, we are serious. Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company.

First question – are we serious?

Second question – couldn't I have voted for him for other reasons?

Sure, that's possible, but if you did, you should immediately sell any firearms you own out of solidarity.

— Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021