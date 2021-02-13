Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan
Fenix Ammunition in Novi, Michigan is demanding customers “check a box stating they did not vote for Joe Biden” in order to purchase their ammo.
We've had a few potential customers call this morning to ask why they have to check a box stating they did not vote for Joe Biden in order to purchase our ammunition.
— Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021
First question – are we serious?
Yes, we are serious. Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company.
— Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021
Second question – couldn't I have voted for him for other reasons?
Sure, that's possible, but if you did, you should immediately sell any firearms you own out of solidarity.
— Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021
One thought on “Ammo Company Demands Customers ‘Check Box Saying They Did Not Vote For Joe Biden’ to Purchase Rounds”
Hheheheh, kudos to them for refusing to do business with socialists!