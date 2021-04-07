Ammo Scammers ~ GoWild Warns of Spike in Fake Ammo Sales:

Ammoland – by F Riehl

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Outdoor social media platform, GoWild, is issuing a strong warning to firearms consumers regarding Ammo Scammers:

Fake ammunition scammers are posing as online retail storefronts and aiming to steal your cash and personal information with too-good-to-be-true ammo deals and offers.

GoWild’s security team has flagged a record amount of firearms scammers focusing on gun accessories over the last few weeks, especially with ammunition. While GoWild deletes the scammers from its platform immediately upon identification, the company has also found scammers circulating through other social networks and is therefore releasing tips to help shoppers identify the scammers.

“With gun sales at an all-time high and ammunition in short supply, scammers see a rich opportunity,” said firearms enthusiast and GoWild Cofounder, President, Zack Grimes. “Buying ammo online is safe if you’re working with a known reputable company—I do it all the time. But these scammers are taking advantage of millions of new gun owners and even some long-time firearms owners.”

About the Scammers

Most of the scammers are operating from outside of the United States. They are not only using fake business names, they’re creating fake logos, addresses and websites to pose as legitimate companies. The content posted usually appears to be stolen.

At first glance and especially to an untrained eye, it can be tough to tell if a company is legitimate. But GoWild’s tips below will help consumers better identify scammers.

Tips to Avoid Being Ammo Scammed

If it’s too good of a deal, it is.

Scammers often list prices for half MSRP.

Don’t take the convo to another platform.

On social media platforms, scammers nearly always ask to speak via direct message or will often ask to use another chat app (WeChat, Hangouts, etc.).

Be leary of messaging app purchases with third-party payments.

Many scammers are selling via direct messaging through social media platforms, not real websites. They are asking customers to use Venmo or Cash App to send payment. If the scammer has a website, paying with a credit card will sometimes not be an option. The only payment options are often Zelle, PayPal, Cash App, Venmo, and even Bitcoin. GoWild does not recommend trusting sellers who direct messaged you and want to use third-party payment apps. The company also recommends against trusting retailers who don’t accept credit cards.

Check for website security indicators.

Real retailers will have an SSL certificate, which ensures a secure connection for transferring personal data. Tap the lock at the beginning of a web URL to see if your connection is secure. Please note GoWild has still identified scammers with SSL certificates for fake websites.

Look for confusing sentences or misspellings.

Scammer communication will often be confusing and with poor grammar. Scammer websites are chocked full of typos and glaring mistakes. GoWild has found that many of the scammer websites are using copy and images from established businesses. One scam website listed its own fake name but forgot to change the original retailer’s name in the next paragraph.

Check the business address.

It sounds simple but it’s one of the easiest ways to verify a real business. Business addresses for scammers are always fake. A simple check online will often lead you to find the website’s address listing is not even a real address. If you can’t find an address, be leery.

When in doubt, don’t buy.

If you buy, the scammers are going to have not only your payment information but your home address. Even with this firearm and ammo shortage, it’s not worth it.

Simply put: Buy from trusted sources.

The best way to ensure you’re not getting scammed is to work with brands you know and trust.

About GoWild

GoWild is the best digital platform to interact with other outdoor enthusiasts and learn about new gear, tactics, and content. Only GoWild delivers a fun community, gear insights, and a fun way to share your story and shop for gear. Visit shopgowild.com to shop or downloadgowild.com to join.

