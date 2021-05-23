Ammon Bundy Files Paperwork To Run For Governor of Idaho

Much to the dismay of the Left, Ammon Bundy, son of America’s most famous cattle rancher, Cliven Bundy, filed the paperwork to run for governor in Idaho today with the Idaho Secretary of State.

The Left and their lapdogs in the media immediately went into attack mode. The far-left Idaho Capital Sun mocked him for being “banned from the Idaho Capitol building” but not letting that stop him from running for governor:

Democrats are already panicking:

KTV uses a photo of Bundy being arrested as their cover photo for the story about him running for governor. Let the smear campaigns by the Democrat media begin…

Bundy is currently facing two misdemeanor charges, one for refusing to wear a mask in a court hearing and another for violating a no trespassing order at the Idaho Statehouse in 2020. Idaho State troopers claim he refused to leave.

KTVB’s Brian Holmes warned that people need to “hold up,” that Ammon Bundy is not a registered voter in Idaho.

In 2016, Ammon Bundy led a group of conservative activists to show their support for the Hammond family ranchers and to protest the federal control of public land. Bundy and a small group of armed men and women occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. One of the protesters, LaVoy Finicum, a father of 11 children, was shot to death by authorities. Bundy and seven others were eventually arrested. Ammon Bundy was later acquitted of all federal charges in the case.

A change.org petition by Linsay Tyler tells the frightening story of Oregon ranchers, Dwight and Steven Hammond that led to the protests: For decades agencies of the Department of Interior, namely the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), have deployed their administrative powers to punitively regulate and maliciously prosecute the Hammond family of Oregon in a thinly veiled attempt to drive them off their ranch, their historic grazing allotments and vested water rights. In August of 1994, the BLM and USFWS falsely arrested Dwight Hammond for protecting their legally owned water rights. While the Hammonds prevailed in state court proving their vested water right claims against water right claims made by the government they elected not to counter-sue for the BLM and USFWS for damages and false arrest. For 20 years, the Hammonds fought to be able to trail cattle on historic stock driveways through USFWS land using historical records to establish their right to trail their cattle. During that time, government records document repeated efforts by the USFWS and BLM to prevent the Hammonds from using their historic rights. Between 1994 to 2006, the Hammonds were arbitrarily stripped of three BLM grazing permits and one Malheur National Wildlife Refuge grazing permit, gutting the economic viability of their ranching operation. The grazing permits were attached to the Hammond’s statutorily protected vested stock water rights and grazing preferences. In the present case, in 2001, with BLM permission, Steve Hammond started a prescribed burn on their private land that accidentally spilled onto 137 acres of adjoining federal land. The BLM never cited the Hammonds for that fire. In 2006, during a violent thunderstorm, lightning struck federal land near the Hammond’s home, barns and stack yards of winter feed. The Hammonds started an emergency backfire on their private land to protect their home and buildings but which burned one acre of adjoining federal land before it could be contained. The BLM was notified of the burned acre of land. The backfire not only saved the Hammond’s home and barns but ultimately their grazing lands potentially protecting thousands of acres of federal land from the ravages of the wind-driven wildfire. The BLM pursued criminal charges for the fire against Dwight and Steve in state court. District Attorney Tim Colahanreviewed the case and dismissed all charges against the Hammonds. In 2010, before the statute of limitations had run on the 2001 fire, the BLM brought the Hammonds into federal court, indicting them on 9 charges relating to both fires. Rather than charging Dwight and Steve under the BLM’s own land-use statutes, prosecutors instead maliciously charged them as domestic “terrorists” under the Antiterrorism Act of 1996. This time the BLM succeeded in obtaining a conviction against Dwight Hammond, Jr., now 78, and Steven D. Hammond, 50. However, the government did offer to drop all charges if the Hammonds would simply sign over two-thirds of their ranch to the federal government. Significantly, the Interior Department avoided bringing charges under their own statutes which specifically provide an exception for crimes attaching to fires started by ranchers who own grazing allotments in certain circumstances: “This section shall not apply in the case of a fire set by an allottee in the reasonable exercise of his property rights in the allotment,” 18U.S.C. § 1855. Federal District Court Judge Michael Hogan stated at sentencing, “I will impose a sentence that I believe is defensible under the law, but also one that is defensible to my conscience.” Hogan specifically found, “It would be cruel and unusual punishment for this crime to give them the mandatory minimum of five years.” Steven was sentenced to one year; Dwight, 90 days, which they served. He also sentenced both Hammonds to three years of post-prison supervision and required them to surrender their firearms. The judge also allowed the men to stagger their sentences in order to keep operating their ranch. Tragically, council for the Hammonds failed to raise critical defenses in pleadings, and pressured the Hammonds to take a midnight plea deal to a partial verdict. The Hammonds understood the plea to mean that the case was over once and for all. They did not realize that in signing the agreement they had waived all their rights to appeal but that the federal government’s right of appeal was retained. Once the ink was dry on the plea agreement the government prepared to appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. In a separate but related civil case, the Hammonds were fined $400,000. The Hammonds signed this agreement under duress, giving the BLM the first-right-of-refusal should the Hammonds be forced to sell their ranch. In 2015, the DOJ and DOI appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Court ordered the Hammonds to be re-sentenced for the full five-year term beginning January 4, 2016. Dwight and Steve are currently incarcerated in federal prison in Southern California.