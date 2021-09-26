Amtrak train derails in Montana, leaving passengers ‘trapped’ inside

Emergency response crews are on the scene of an Amtrak train derailment in Havre, Montana, which has left several passengers temporarily stranded.

Images from the scene, which were shared to social media, show train cars tipped over and dozens of people surrounding the aftermath. The derailment occurred on the Empire Builder line, which runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane.

A local news director reported that passengers were “trapped” inside.

My brother in law is a firefighter in Montana, a couple of hours away from this. They were dispatched & told to prepare for a large amount of people trapped – or worse. I won’t share the number, but it dropped my jaw – also, I know those start as an overestimation #Amtrak https://t.co/iqwvoEa02Q — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) September 26, 2021

The incident occurred between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

See pics here: https://www.foxnews.com/us/emergency-crews-respond-to-amtrak-derailment-in-montana