An Open Letter to Henry

BTW, since you’ve been flying solo once again you’ve been ON FIRE!!

The daily Word emboldens me and fans the flames of my smoldering longing to be free, like our ancestors were (for a very short time) at long last, once again.

I swear, you’re the most steadfast, driven man I’ve ever known. Your passion for Freedom & Liberty inspires me to no end. I know you don’t need my urging or compliments, I know you’d say and do the same shit in front of a goddamn firing squad. You’d make Nathan Hale proud…I so admire the mettle of your soul, bro!

I just want you to know that I, and so many other Trenchers appreciate the f-k out of you, and although many will soon shed their blood rectifying the egregious wrong done to our people, we all know that our spirit will not be denied. We WILL win.

The Word From the Trenches spreads because the truth of The Bill of Rights is ultimately what all humanity really longs for.

Let me go get mine and leave me the f-k alone. As long as I’m not violating your natural rights, we have no part together. If I am violating your rights, there is recourse and swift justice.

It’s f-king beautiful.

You are right to say that the anti-federalists were geniuses. They didn’t need a crystal ball to see the future, because they understood the human soul. Times change, technology seems to indicate evolution, but on the ground with humanity it’s still the same old same old. The Bill of Rights is truly timeless, and all we need do is spread the word and ENFORCE the motherf-ker.

I’m preaching to the ultimate preacher, shame on me!

Just know, man, what you’re doing IS changing the landscape, the numbers of awakened Bill of Rights die-hards is totally growing. I never even heard people discussing anything but left /right/ constitution, etc, even in the mass media, but now?

That is changing.

I even heard this Jesuit “conservative” DC talk radio host sheepishly mentioning The Bill of Rights on his show, because he f-king HAD TO. Even the brainwashed trumptards are coming to know that this shit is totally bolshevik and we’re well past talking or seeking redress in their criminal admiralty.

My ancestors existed for the purpose of my being here to fight this tyrannical shit any way I can.

If I even just destroy the smallest part of their machinery, all the generations of my ancestors were worth their being.

If I fail, then all of their toil and suffering and hopes and dreams and even their love, were all for naught.

I ruminate on that shit constantly.

Freedom and Liberty must take the day. They are the highest of the high; the only true nobility on this goddamn planet is/are the brotherhood of the liberated absolute individuals who will kill and die to let Freedom REIGN.

I can’t thank you enough, bro!

You don’t need to respond, I just had to let you know how much you are loved, revered, valued and cherished out here.

Let Freedom Reign!!

Spirit of ’75