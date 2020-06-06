Anchorage imposes tighter restrictions than the state on travelers from outside Alaska

Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz on Friday signed an emergency order that implements more stringent pandemic-related restrictions for travelers from Outside than what the state of Alaska will put in place.

Alaska on Saturday began allowing travelers from out of state to avoid a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 . At the same time, the city of Anchorage imposed new rules to limit some travelers’ interactions with other people here — including not dining in at restaurants or visiting theaters — for two weeks unless they pass a secondary round of virus testing several days after arriving in Alaska.

It was not immediately clear from either Anchorage’s announcement of the new rules or the emergency order itself how the city’s new policy might be enforced. The Anchorage emergency regulations remain in effect until they are modified.

Here’s a look at the key differences between what the state of Alaska and the Municipality of Anchorage now require:

1. For travelers who choose to test within 72 hours of boarding a plane to Alaska

Under the state’s updated health mandate on interstate travel, these individuals will need to present their negative results for a molecular-based COVID-19 test and traveler paperwork at the airport upon arrival in Alaska. They may be given a voucher for a free test to be taken seven to 14 days after arriving in the state. They’ll also need to “minimize interactions” until 14 days have passed; until they test negative in the second COVID-19 test; or until they leave Alaska, whichever comes first.

The Municipality of Anchorage’s new rules go a step further, outlining more clearly what minimizing interactions would involve for people with negative results on a PCR test taken ahead of time. Under city rules, those travelers from out of state arriving in Anchorage may not dine in at restaurants or access indoor facilities like theaters, fitness centers or museums for 14 days. Those travelers can get takeout or curbside delivery and recreate outdoors, but they should minimize their interactions with others and may not visit indoor attractions that “involve heightened contact with other people,” according to a statement from the city Friday night. They must also wear a face covering if they’re around people who aren’t members of their household.

To lift those city restrictions sooner, travelers would need negative results from a COVID-19 test taken at least seven days after they arrived in Alaska.

2. For travelers who choose to test within 5 days of boarding a plane to Alaska

Under state rules, these individuals will need to present their negative test results and traveler paperwork at the airport upon arrival in the state. They will also need to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and “minimize interactions” until that test result comes back negative. They should continue minimizing interactions with others until 14 days have passed; until they test negative in another COVID-19 test taken seven to 14 days after arriving in Alaska (for which they may receive a voucher); or until they leave the state, whichever comes first. Anyone who tests positive will need to isolate here at their own expense and won’t be allowed to travel until they’re cleared by state public health officials.

Under city rules, after these individuals get tested at the airport, they will need to fully self-quarantine (as opposed to simply minimizing their interactions with others). If their airport test results come back negative, they can then move to a stage encompassing what the city described as minimizing interactions: takeout but no dine-in service at restaurants, outdoor recreation allowed, wearing face coverings, and no access to indoor facilities like theaters where they’d have contact with a lot of other people. That would continue for 14 days after their arrival in Alaska; to lift those restrictions sooner, they would need negative results from a COVID-19 test administered at least seven days after they arrived in the state.

3. For travelers to choose to test at the airport upon arrival in Alaska

The state says these individuals will need to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and “self-quarantine, at their own expense, while waiting for the test results.” If the test comes back negative, they’ll be given a voucher for a free COVID-19 test to be taken seven to 14 days after arriving in Alaska. They will need to minimize their interactions with others while waiting for that last test result.

Anchorage rules also state that after these individuals get tested at the airport, they will need to self-quarantine. However, city rules specify that if their test results come back negative, they will still need to abide by the new policy that doesn’t allow them to access entertainment facilities or other indoor attractions where they would have contact with a lot of other people, in addition to making dine-in service at restaurants off-limits. (Outdoor recreation would still be permitted.) That would continue for 14 days after their arrival in Alaska; to lift those restrictions sooner, they would need negative results from a COVID-19 test administered at least seven days after they arrived in the state.

4. For travelers who choose to self-quarantine for 14 days

This remains the simplest option for travelers who aren’t able to get a test or don’t want to be tested for COVID-19. Anchorage’s new rules specify that these individuals should head directly to the place where they’re quarantining, stay physically separated from others and use non-contact delivery to receive whatever goods or services they may need.

4. For critical workers

Workers in critical industries may follow guidelines included in COVID-19 community protection plans developed by their employer and approved by the state of Alaska. The Municipality of Anchorage will require that those workers “minimize in-person interactions outside of their workplace for 14 days after arriving in Anchorage,” according to the city’s statement.

5. For anyone arriving in Anchorage within 14 days of their initial arrival in Alaska