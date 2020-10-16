And So it Begins – YouTube Purges THOUSANDS of Channels to Silence Dissent

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

Artists have become legends in the past on the popular online video platform, YouTube.

YouTube used to be the “great equalizer” where one could propel to “stardom” based on the popularity of the content produced.

That all changed in 2006 when Google purchased YouTube for $1.65 billion.

Today, October 15, 2020, Google wiped out thousands of YouTube channels in its on-going effort to stifle free speech and the truth, less than 3 weeks before national elections in the U.S.

Channels that had hundreds of videos and hundreds of thousands of subscribers were eliminated, instantaneously.

Most of these popular YouTube channels have been expecting this, and have already moved to Bitchute.com, a platform that so far has stood firm against online censorship.

Here are two of the first videos published today (on Bitchute) on the reaction of Google’s censorship.

Amazing Polly

World Alternative Media

Health Impact News