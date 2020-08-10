Andrew Cuomo: No need for independent investigation into nursing home coronavirus deaths

Washington Examiner – by Madison Dibble

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is no need for an independent investigation into his policy on nursing homes that critics say led to thousands of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters during a teleconference on Monday that Democrats and Republicans will never agree on the examination of his now-reversed March 25 directive that prohibited nursing homes from turning away recovering coronavirus patients.

“There is no such thing as a person who is trusted by all Democrats and Republicans. That person doesn’t exist. The Department of Health — those are just numbers. They report our numbers. You can see what you want in the numbers, but the numbers are the numbers. You can politically spin numbers, but those numbers are numbers,” Cuomo said.

“And, as you know, the Department of Health review was then reviewed by credible industry experts … so to your point about why don’t you get independent experts to review the numbers — we did. Well, people don’t think they’re independent experts, yea, I know, because nobody is ever going to agree on who an independent expert is,” he added.

Republicans in the New York legislature have criticized Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, for refusing to appear on a panel during a hearing on nursing homes on Monday. Republicans also claim Cuomo’s administration has not been transparent while the governor has accused Republicans of pushing partisan investigations.

Still, Cuomo stressed that an independent review was unnecessary.

“No, I wouldn’t do an investigation as to whether or not it’s political. Everybody can make that decision for themselves. I think you’d have to be blind to realize it’s not political,” he said.

