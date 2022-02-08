Andrew Cuomo Planning Comeback Despite Sex Scandal Stain

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and his aides are ramping up efforts to revive his image – which would include his first public appearance since his August resignation amid multiple sexual harassment allegations.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, “Mr. Cuomo and his remaining aides have been calling former allies and political operatives to complain about New York Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw an investigation that concluded Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees.”

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone.

Meanwhile, his attorney, Rita Glavin, has embarked on a smear campaign against the accusers.

“If you were in his position, you wouldn’t let it go either. The truth is important to him,” said Glavin, who asked James to amend her report to include information she claims would be favorable to Cuomo’s defense.

James, however, says the report – based on 74,000 pieces of evidence – was corroborated by multiple district attorneys who called the accusers credible.

“Mr. Cuomo’s relentless attacks on these brave women will not mask the truth—he is a serial sexual harasser,” said James spokeswoman Delaney Kempner.

The former Governor is already making inroads with prominent politicians. On Tuesday, he dined with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a private room at a Manhattan Italian restaurant, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Two days later, Adams told WCBS radio that he was soliciting input from various people, and that it would be ‘foolish’ not to seek Cuomo’s advice.

“He’s most interested in clearing his name,” said New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who last spoke with Cuomo around Thanksgiving.

“My advice would be, he needs time to pass before any moves to re-enter public life. But is that possible in the future? In America, anything’s possible.”

Cuomo’s unceremonious end as NY governor appears to have caused serious ripples when it comes to leftist scandals and accountability.

The sexual-harassment allegations against Mr. Cuomo and his response to them have engulfed others. Last week, CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned for failing to disclose a personal relationship that was revealed to the network by lawyers for Chris Cuomo, the former governor’s brother. Chris Cuomo was fired as an anchor by CNN in December after failing to disclose the extent to which he was advising his brother’s response to the harassment charges. Leaders of the state university system and several advocacy groups also resigned or were fired due to their roles in responding to the harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo. -WSJ

According to the report, Cuomo may be considering a run for Attorney General to replace James. He last served in that position from 2007 – 2010.

That said, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi, denied that he’s interested in the AG position, saying “There are a lot of silly rumors running around this town, and we can’t help it if some people are still fixated on us.”

Since leaving office, Cuomo has spent over $1 million from his campaign account – leaving $16 million on hand. Around $900,000 of that went to Glavin according to records from the state Board of Elections.

