Anheuser-Busch teams up with White House in free beer giveaway for 200,000 vaccinated Americans

Daily Mail

Brewer Anheuser-Busch announced on Wednesday that it is teaming up with the White House to offer its ‘biggest beer giveaway ever’ if 70 percent of American adults have had at least one vaccine by July 4 but the offer has a catch: only 200,000 people will reap the benefits of free booze.

The free beer is part of a ‘month of action’ that President Joe Biden is announcing to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday – which he has previously hoped would be the celebration of the ‘independence from COVID’.

The White House is doubling down as it struggles to reach that goal.

The infection rate from the coronavirus is falling but so is the vaccination rate. In the past few weeks the rate of shots in arms has dropped below the 2 million a day that had been taking place to 1.2 million COVID shots administered every day over the last week.

About 63% of the United States is fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

‘As part of the month of action, we’re making it even easier to get vaccinated, which as we’ve seen is the key to increasing numbers, getting more shots and arms,’ White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

She also noted businesses like Anheuser-Busch, Door Dash and Krispy Kreme were offering free food and beverage to help boost the vaccine rate.

‘I would not recommend a Krispy Kreme with a beer, but I’ll leave that to other people to decide,’ Psaki said.

As part of the plan, large daycare chains will offer free childcare for parents who want to drop off their children while they get the vaccine, extended pharmacy hours, shots at barber shops and beauty salons and a national vaccination tour for Kamala Harris.

In past speeches Biden has said Americans will be able to host ‘small gatherings’ at their homes and is now trying to reverse the declining rate of vaccinations.

The ‘buy America’s next round of beer’ campaign with the makers of Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois will be open to millions across the country – but only 200,000 applicants will win the free beer.

Applicants over the age of 21 can upload a photo of themselves ‘in their favorite place to grab a beer’ to MyCooler.com/Beer to enter the chance to win a $5 digital prepaid card.

To date 62.8 percent of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 133.6 million are full vaccinated – but the rate has slowed.

The average is now below 600,000 per day, down from more than 800,000 per day when incentives like lotteries were announced, and down from a peak of nearly 2 million per day in early April when demand for shots was much higher.

‘[N]ow that we are at this pivotal moment where people are excited to be together again, it only makes sense that we would unite our full portfolio and take this action to encourage people to get vaccinated,’ Anheuser-Busch chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes said in a statement.

Speaking from the White House, Biden is set to update the nation on the vaccination rollout and his plans to get 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day – essential to his goal of returning the nation to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy this summer.

The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

The White House said Biden’s ‘month of action’ will continue to use public and private-sector partnerships to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves, drawing in businesses, social media influencers, colleges, celebrities and community organizations to help spread the word about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage them to get shots.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9644343/Beer-latest-vaccine-incentive-Biden-month-action.html