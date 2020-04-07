At a time when millions of youngsters have been confined to their homes, Anne Frank the diarist has become Anne Frank the YouTube vlogger in a 15 part series designed to attract a young audience across the globe.
The series, Dutch spoken and subtitled in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese, covers the period between March 29 and August 4 1944, the day that Anne was taken away by the Germans after the Frank family’s hiding place had been betrayed to the Nazi occupiers.
Anne was given her now famous diary, published after the war as ‘Het Achterhuis’ and translated into over 70 languages, on her 13th birthday. Her letters to her fictitious friend Kitty proved a perfect outlet for her feelings about herself and the things that were happening around her.
2 thoughts on "Anne Frank the diarist becomes Anne Frank the vlogger"
