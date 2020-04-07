Anne Frank the diarist becomes Anne Frank the vlogger

Dutch News

At a time when millions of youngsters have been confined to their homes, Anne Frank the diarist has become Anne Frank the YouTube vlogger in a 15 part series designed to attract a young audience across the globe.

The series, Dutch spoken and subtitled in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese, covers the period between March 29 and August 4 1944, the day that Anne was taken away by the Germans after the Frank family’s hiding place had been betrayed to the Nazi occupiers.