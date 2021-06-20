Another America First patriot is de-banked

WND – by Michelle Malkin

Another day, another de-banking. Imagine a ruthless country where peaceful citizens who fearlessly defend their heritage, their families and their faith can wake up in the morning and find themselves cut off from their entire life savings with no explanation and no recourse. That country is not Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela or Iran.

That country is America in 2021.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Lauren Witzke received a terse notice from her bank, Wells Fargo. The available balance on her account read “$0.00.” Her entire life savings of roughly $15,500 had been transferred to “loss prevention.” Was this a case of theft or fraud? Had her account been compromised? Nope.

“When I called, Wells Fargo told me that it was a ‘business decision,'” Witzke recounted, “and that they have the right to close my account at any time.”

A Wells Fargo representative told Witzke, who is working out of state and has no other bank account, that she would be barred from retrieving her funds at any branch office and that they would “mail a check.” You know how that goes. Wells Fargo did not respond to my phone messages and email inquiries regarding Witzke’s case.

