Another Blow to the US Food Market: Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin

A fire ignited inside a food manufacturing facility in the town of Belmont near the Portage-Waupaca County, Wisconsin on Monday.
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Festive Foods on County Highway D around 9 a.m., WSAW-TV reported.
The company owner and president, Mike Holmgren, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The crew tried to put out the fire for almost nine hours since it started, according to an update from News 9.
The owner of Festive Foods, LLC, Michael Holmgren, says he’s grateful for emergency responders and their dedication, providing a glimpse into how the fire started.
“It was in the back of the building, up in the roofline area,” he explained.
Holmgren says over 100 employees were working in the building at the time the fire started.
All were able to evacuate safely.
Holmegren says its too early to tell what rebuilding might look like.
“There’s damages, yes,” he said over the phone, “so we have to assess how quickly we can rebuild. Everybody is very committed, everybody is safe and home with their families right now, and we’ll support them through this.”
Contrary to earlier reports, there is no concern of chlorine or chemical exposure through smoke at the plant.
Festive Foods, LLC is located in Waupaca, Wisconsin and is part of the Animal Slaughtering and Processing Industry. Based on the data from Dun&Bradstreet, the company has 150 total employees across all its locations.
Festive Foods manufacturing facility is a leading co-packer of frozen pizza and stuffed appetizers.
“Our frozen pizzas are prepared by chefs and not robots, and we make them available to you at many food retailers and supermarkets throughout the nation,” according to the company’s Facebook page.
The company released a statement regarding the incident on its Facebook page.
Today festive foods experienced a heart breaking event. As many of you have seen in the news we have had a terrible fire run though our plant. We are happy to say that all employees made it out quickly and safely with no injury’s.
We would like to say a large thank you to all of the fire fighters and emergency response teams that came out today to assist.
This was a large job to tackle and we are greatful for all who where involved. It was devastating to sit and watch the build that we have all put so many years into go up into flames. But at this time our plan is to regroup and rebuild.
We appreciate all the support we have seen so far and will be posting updates as they come.
As the Gateway Pundit reported, at least 19 major fires, including this recent incident, have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.
Below is the updated list of U.S. plants that have been destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fires,” disease, or general causes.
- 1/11/21 A fire that destroyed 75,000-square-foot processing plant in Fayetteville
- 4/30/21 A fire ignited inside the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Monmouth, IL
- 7/25/21 Three-alarm fire at Kellogg plant in Memphis, 170 emergency personnel responded to the call
- 7/30/21 Firefighters on Friday battled a large fire at Tyson’s River Valley Ingredients plant in Hanceville, Alabama
- 8/23/21 Fire crews were called to the Patak Meat Production company on Ewing Road in Austell
- 9/13/21 A fire at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, Neb., on Sunday night forced a halt to slaughter and fabrication lines
- 10/13/21 A five-alarm fire ripped through the Darigold butter production plant in Caldwell, ID
- 11/15/21 A woman is in custody following a fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry
- 11/29/21 A fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant
- 12/13/21 West Side food processing plant in San Antonio left with smoke damage after a fire
- 1/7/22 Damage to a poultry processing plant on Hamilton’s Mountain following an overnight fire
- 1/13/22 Firefighters worked for 12 hours to put a fire out at the Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, LA
- 1/31/22 a fertilizer plant with 600 tons of ammonium nitrate inside caught on fire on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem
- 2/3/22 A massive fire swept through Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston
- 2/3/22 At least 130 cows were killed in a fire at Percy Farm in Stowe
- 2/15/22 Bonanza Meat Company goes up in flames in El Paso, Texas
- 2/15/22 Nearly a week after the fire destroyed most of the Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston
- 2/16/22 A fire had broken at US largest soybean processing and biodiesel plant in Claypool, Indiana
- 2/18/22 An early morning fire tore through the milk parlor at Bess View Farm
- 2/19/22 Three people were injured, and one was hospitalized, after an ammonia leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont
- 2/22/22 The Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston caught fire after a propane boiler exploded
- 2/28/22 A smoldering pile of sulfur quickly became a raging chemical fire at Nutrien Ag Solutions
- 2/28/22 A man was hurt after a fire broke out at the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery
- 3/4/22 294,800 chickens destroyed at farm in Stoddard, Missouri
- 3/4/22 644,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
- 3/8/22 243,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in New Castle, Delaware
- 3/10/22 663,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, MD
- 3/10/22 915,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Taylor, IA
- 3/14/22 The blaze at 244 Meadow Drive was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. by farm owner Wayne Hoover
- 3/14/22 2,750,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Jefferson, Wisconsin
- 3/16/22 A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.
- 3/16/22 Nestle Food Plant extensively damaged in fire and new production destroyed Jonesboro, Arkansas
- 3/17/22 5,347,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Buena Vista, Iowa
- 3/17/22 147,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Kent, Delaware
- 3/18/22 315,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
- 3/22/22 172,000 Turkeys destroyed on farms in South Dakota
- 3/22/22 570,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
- 3/24/22 Fire fighters from numerous towns are battling a major fire at the McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast.
- 3/24/22 418,500 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
- 3/25/22 250,300 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Franklin, Iowa
- 3/26/22 311,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 3/27/22 126,300 Turkeys destroyed in South Dakota
- 3/28/22 1,460,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Guthrie, Iowa
- 3/29/22 A massive fire burned 40,000 pounds of food meant to feed people in a food desert near Maricopa
- 3/31/22 A structure fire caused significant damage to a large portion of key fresh onion packing facilities in south Texas
- 3/31/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Osceola, Iowa
- 3/31/22 5,011,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Osceola, Iowa
- 4/6/22 281,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
- 4/9/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/9/22 208,900 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/12/22 89,700 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
- 4/12/22 1,746,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Dixon, Nebraska
- 4/12/22 259,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Minnesota
- 4/13/22 fire destroys East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, New Hampshire
- 4/13/22 Plane crashes into Gem State Processing, Idaho potato and food processing plant
- 4/13/22 77,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/14/22 Taylor Farms Food Processing plant burns down Salinas, California.
- 4/14/22 99,600 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/15/22 1,380,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Lancaster, Minnesota
- 4/19/22 Azure Standard nation’s premier independent distributor of organic and healthy food, was destroyed by fire in Dufur, Oregon
- 4/19/22 339,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/19/22 58,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Montrose, Color
- 4/20/22 2,000,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Minnesota
- 4/21/22 A small plane crashed in the lot of a General Mills plant in Georgia
- 4/22/22 197,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/23/22 200,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/25/22 1,501,200 chickens destroyed at egg farm Cache, Utah
- 4/26/22 307,400 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
- 4/27/22 2,118,000 chickens destroyed at farm Knox, Nebraska
- 4/28/22 Egg-laying facility in Iowa kills 5.3 million chickens, fires 200-plus workers
- 4/28/22 Allen Harim Foods processing plant killed nearly 2M chickens in Delaware
- 4/2822 110,700 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 4/29/22 1,366,200 chickens destroyed at farm Weld Colorado
- 4/30/22 13,800 chickens destroyed at farm Sequoia Oklahoma
- 5/3/22 58,000 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Beadle S Dakota
- 5/3/22 114,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Lyon Minnesota
- 5/7/22 20,100 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/10/22 72,300 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
- 5/10/22 61,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/10/22 35,100 Turkeys destroyed Muskegon, Michigan
- 5/13/22 10,500 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/14/22 83,400 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/17/22 79,00 chickens destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/18/22 7,200 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/19/22 Train carrying limestone derailed Jensen Beach FL
- 5/21/22 57,000 Turkeys destroyed on farm in Dakota Minnesota
- 5/23/22 4,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/29/22 A Saturday night fire destroyed a poultry building at Forsman Farms
- 5/31/22 3,000,000 chickens destroyed by fire at Forsman facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota
- 6/2/22 30,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 6/7/22 A fire occurred Tuesday evening at the JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay.
- 6/8/22 Firefighters from Tangipahoa Fire District 1 respond to a fire at the Purina Feed Mill in Arcola
- 6/9/22 Irrigation water was canceled in California (the #1 producer of food in the US) and storage water flushed directly out to the delta.
- 6/12/22 Largest Pork Company in the US Shuts Down California Plant Due to High Costs
- 6/13/22 Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin