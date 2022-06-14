Another Blow to the US Food Market: Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin

A fire ignited inside a food manufacturing facility in the town of Belmont near the Portage-Waupaca County, Wisconsin on Monday.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Festive Foods on County Highway D around 9 a.m., WSAW-TV reported.

The company owner and president, Mike Holmgren, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The crew tried to put out the fire for almost nine hours since it started, according to an update from News 9.

The owner of Festive Foods, LLC, Michael Holmgren, says he’s grateful for emergency responders and their dedication, providing a glimpse into how the fire started.

“It was in the back of the building, up in the roofline area,” he explained.

Holmgren says over 100 employees were working in the building at the time the fire started.

All were able to evacuate safely.

Holmegren says its too early to tell what rebuilding might look like.

“There’s damages, yes,” he said over the phone, “so we have to assess how quickly we can rebuild. Everybody is very committed, everybody is safe and home with their families right now, and we’ll support them through this.”

Contrary to earlier reports, there is no concern of chlorine or chemical exposure through smoke at the plant.

Festive Foods, LLC is located in Waupaca, Wisconsin and is part of the Animal Slaughtering and Processing Industry. Based on the data from Dun&Bradstreet, the company has 150 total employees across all its locations.

Festive Foods manufacturing facility is a leading co-packer of frozen pizza and stuffed appetizers.

“Our frozen pizzas are prepared by chefs and not robots, and we make them available to you at many food retailers and supermarkets throughout the nation,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

The company released a statement regarding the incident on its Facebook page.

Today festive foods experienced a heart breaking event. As many of you have seen in the news we have had a terrible fire run though our plant. We are happy to say that all employees made it out quickly and safely with no injury’s.

We would like to say a large thank you to all of the fire fighters and emergency response teams that came out today to assist.

This was a large job to tackle and we are greatful for all who where involved. It was devastating to sit and watch the build that we have all put so many years into go up into flames. But at this time our plan is to regroup and rebuild.

We appreciate all the support we have seen so far and will be posting updates as they come.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, at least 19 major fires, including this recent incident, have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.

Below is the updated list of U.S. plants that have been destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fires,” disease, or general causes.

  1. 1/11/21 A fire that destroyed 75,000-square-foot processing plant in Fayetteville
  2. 4/30/21 A fire ignited inside the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Monmouth, IL
  3. 7/25/21 Three-alarm fire at Kellogg plant in Memphis, 170 emergency personnel responded to the call
  4. 7/30/21 Firefighters on Friday battled a large fire at Tyson’s River Valley Ingredients plant in Hanceville, Alabama
  5. 8/23/21 Fire crews were called to the Patak Meat Production company on Ewing Road in Austell
  6. 9/13/21 A fire at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, Neb., on Sunday night forced a halt to slaughter and fabrication lines
  7.  10/13/21 A five-alarm fire ripped through the Darigold butter production plant in Caldwell, ID
  8. 11/15/21  A woman is in custody following a fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry
  9. 11/29/21  A fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant
  10. 12/13/21 West Side food processing plant in San Antonio left with smoke damage after a fire
  11. 1/7/22 Damage to a poultry processing plant on Hamilton’s Mountain following an overnight fire
  12. 1/13/22 Firefighters worked for 12 hours to put a fire out at the Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, LA
  13. 1/31/22 a fertilizer plant with 600 tons of ammonium nitrate inside caught on fire on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem
  14. 2/3/22 A massive fire swept through Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston
  15. 2/3/22 At least 130 cows were killed in a fire at Percy Farm in Stowe
  16. 2/15/22 Bonanza Meat Company goes up in flames in El Paso, Texas
  17. 2/15/22 Nearly a week after the fire destroyed most of the Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston
  18. 2/16/22 A fire had broken at US largest soybean processing and biodiesel plant in Claypool, Indiana
  19. 2/18/22 An early morning fire tore through the milk parlor at Bess View Farm
  20. 2/19/22 Three people were injured, and one was hospitalized, after an ammonia leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont
  21. 2/22/22 The Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston caught fire after a propane boiler exploded
  22. 2/28/22 A smoldering pile of sulfur quickly became a raging chemical fire at Nutrien Ag Solutions
  23. 2/28/22 A man was hurt after a fire broke out at the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery
  24. 3/4/22 294,800 chickens destroyed at farm in Stoddard, Missouri
  25. 3/4/22 644,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
  26. 3/8/22 243,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in New Castle, Delaware
  27. 3/10/22 663,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, MD
  28. 3/10/22 915,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Taylor, IA
  29. 3/14/22 The blaze at 244 Meadow Drive was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. by farm owner Wayne Hoover
  30. 3/14/22 2,750,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Jefferson, Wisconsin
  31. 3/16/22 A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.
  32. 3/16/22 Nestle Food Plant extensively damaged in fire and new production destroyed Jonesboro, Arkansas
  33. 3/17/22 5,347,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Buena Vista, Iowa
  34. 3/17/22 147,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Kent, Delaware
  35. 3/18/22 315,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
  36. 3/22/22 172,000 Turkeys destroyed on farms in South Dakota
  37. 3/22/22 570,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
  38. 3/24/22 Fire fighters from numerous towns are battling a major fire at the McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast.
  39. 3/24/22 418,500 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
  40. 3/25/22 250,300 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Franklin, Iowa
  41. 3/26/22 311,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  42. 3/27/22 126,300 Turkeys destroyed in South Dakota
  43. 3/28/22 1,460,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Guthrie, Iowa
  44. 3/29/22 A massive fire burned 40,000 pounds of food meant to feed people in a food desert near Maricopa
  45. 3/31/22 A structure fire caused significant damage to a large portion of key fresh onion packing facilities in south Texas
  46. 3/31/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Osceola, Iowa
  47. 3/31/22 5,011,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Osceola, Iowa
  48. 4/6/22 281,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
  49. 4/9/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  50. 4/9/22 208,900 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  51. 4/12/22 89,700 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
  52. 4/12/22 1,746,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Dixon, Nebraska
  53. 4/12/22 259,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Minnesota
  54. 4/13/22 fire destroys East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, New Hampshire
  55. 4/13/22 Plane crashes into Gem State Processing, Idaho potato and food processing plant
  56. 4/13/22 77,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  57. 4/14/22 Taylor Farms Food Processing plant burns down Salinas, California.
  58. 4/14/22 99,600 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  59. 4/15/22 1,380,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Lancaster, Minnesota
  60. 4/19/22 Azure Standard nation’s premier independent distributor of organic and healthy food, was destroyed by fire in Dufur, Oregon
  61. 4/19/22 339,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  62. 4/19/22 58,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Montrose, Color
  63. 4/20/22 2,000,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Minnesota
  64. 4/21/22 A small plane crashed in the lot of a General Mills plant in Georgia
  65. 4/22/22 197,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  66. 4/23/22 200,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  67. 4/25/22 1,501,200 chickens destroyed at egg farm Cache, Utah
  68. 4/26/22 307,400 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
  69. 4/27/22 2,118,000 chickens destroyed at farm Knox, Nebraska
  70. 4/28/22 Egg-laying facility in Iowa kills 5.3 million chickens, fires 200-plus workers
  71. 4/28/22 Allen Harim Foods processing plant killed nearly 2M chickens in Delaware
  72. 4/2822 110,700 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  73. 4/29/22 1,366,200 chickens destroyed at farm Weld Colorado
  74. 4/30/22 13,800 chickens destroyed at farm Sequoia Oklahoma
  75. 5/3/22 58,000 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  76. 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Beadle S Dakota
  77. 5/3/22 114,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  78. 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Lyon Minnesota
  79. 5/7/22 20,100 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  80. 5/10/22 72,300 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
  81. 5/10/22 61,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  82. 5/10/22 35,100 Turkeys destroyed Muskegon, Michigan
  83. 5/13/22 10,500 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  84. 5/14/22 83,400 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  85. 5/17/22 79,00 chickens destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  86. 5/18/22 7,200 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  87. 5/19/22 Train carrying limestone derailed Jensen Beach FL
  88. 5/21/22 57,000 Turkeys destroyed on farm in Dakota Minnesota
  89. 5/23/22 4,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  90. 5/29/22 A Saturday night fire destroyed a poultry building at Forsman Farms
  91. 5/31/22 3,000,000 chickens destroyed by fire at Forsman facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota
  92. 6/2/22 30,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  93. 6/7/22 A fire occurred Tuesday evening at the JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay.
  94. 6/8/22 Firefighters from Tangipahoa Fire District 1 respond to a fire at the Purina Feed Mill in Arcola
  95. 6/9/22 Irrigation water was canceled in California (the #1 producer of food in the US) and storage water flushed directly out to the delta.
  96. 6/12/22 Largest Pork Company in the US Shuts Down California Plant Due to High Costs
  97. 6/13/22 Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin

