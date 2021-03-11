Another Cell Tower Catches Fire and Collapses, This One at an American High School

American opposition to cell towers, antennas, and other wireless infrastructure being installed near homes and schools continues to increase due to concerns about public safety (see 1, 2, 3), reduced property value (see 1, 2), health (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6), and environmental risks. In fact, for many years now, American firefighter unions have opposed cell towers and antennas being installed at their stations due to health and safety risks.

As opposition grows, proponents offer more advice on how to disguise unwanted infrastructure (see 1, 2). Of course disguising it won’t help if it catches fire. And cell towers have a long history of catching fire.

BREAKING NEWS: Cell Tower Catches Fire and Collapses at High School in Chula Vista, CA “The light caught fire at about 7:30 p.m. outside of Otay Ranch High School. The tower collapsed onto the bleachers and rubberized track, damaging the facility but no injuries were reported, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.” Read the full news story here. From Fox 5 San Diego 5: CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A light pole with an attached cell phone tower caught fire Tuesday in Chula Vista, causing extensive damage to a stadium facility at a local high school. The light caught fire at about 7:30 p.m. outside of Otay Ranch High School. The tower collapsed onto the bleachers and rubberized track, damaging the facility but no injuries were reported, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. Fire crews were forced to wait for SDG&E to arrive and turn off electricity feeding the tower. Once the power was out, crews were able to put out the fire. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. No dollar estimate on damages has yet been determined.

Regarding 5G service: tests have determined that it hasn’t been reliable or faster where it has already been installed (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) and carriers are recommending that customers turn off 5G because it drains phone batteries so fast.

Equally relevant -according to a group of telecom experts, Americans have already paid to have safer access to high-speed internet via fiber optics (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6). This being the case, additional wireless emitting infrastructure (on the ground, attached to homes, or in the air via satellites) should NOT be required or funded to “bridge the digital divide.”

