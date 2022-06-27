ANOTHER CLOSURE: One of the Largest Chicken Producers in the U.S. Announces Tennessee Plant Shutdown

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ is not working as planned… Or is it?

One of the top ten largest vertically integrated chicken producers in the US, supplying a broad range of quality poultry products, announced that it will be shutting down one of its plants in Campbell County, Tennessee.

According to WVLT-TV, George’s Inc.: Poultry and Prepared Foods announced it will close one of its food processing plants.

The reason for the closure has not yet been disclosed, even the locals were surprised by the sudden decision.

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton told the WVLT-TV that he’s doing his best to keep the plant open.

“I have contacted the Tennessee Economic and Community Development staff to request assistance in keeping the plant open or facilitating a sale to another operator,” Morton said.

The closure of the plant would imperil the livelihoods of nearly 200 of the company’s employees during a time of record-high inflation and the cost of everything is way up, according to Western Journal.

“I have requested Governor Lee’s assistance as well. My primary concern is for the welfare of the dedicated workers who have been the backbone of this operation. Our prayers go out to them as well as our very best efforts to keep them employed in Campbell County,” Morton added.

George’s Inc’s plant closure in Campbell County, Tennessee is another blow to the US food market.

George’s Inc. is a chicken processing company with plants in Arkansas, Missouri, Virginia, and Tennessee. The corporate offices are in Springdale, Arkansas.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that George’s Inc. plant in Edinburg, Virginia was out of compliance with federal regulations after more than 2,500 chickens were found dead on the plant grounds,

“A majority of the dead chickens had been left in trailers overnight on May 6, 2020, at the George’s Inc. plant in Edinburg, according to the reports. Some of the dead chickens were on trailers that arrived at the plant the morning of May 7, the reports state,” the news outlet reported.

Below is the updated list of U.S. plants that have been destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fires,” disease, or other causes.

See interactive map here: Gateway Pundit