Yes.
All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down.
They are a gross form white supremacy.
Created as tools of oppression.
Racist propaganda.
They should all come down.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020
Posted: June 23, 2020
Categories: News
One thought on “Another reason they are smashing stained-glass windows and sculptures”
Ha!! Loved this comment on the Pieta:
https://twitter.com/Colonial617/status/1275156648034734083
