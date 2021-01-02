ANOTHER VIDEO of Corrupt GA Election Workers Feeding SAME BALLOTS Through Machines Numerous Times!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

President Trump tweeted a Gateway Pundit video where we identified Georgia ballot workers jamming ballots into tabulators multiple times late on election night.

President Trump just now retweeted our video where we show Georgia poll workers jamming multiple ballots through tabulators multiple times. The video aired on OAN:

We shared this video on December 4, when we pointed out that one of the participants in the ballots under the desk scandal grabbed the ballots and started jamming the ballots into the Dominion tabulators three times.

Georgia’s results are a total fraud.

Now there is another video of Georgia election officials doing the same thing!

Georgia election officials scanned the same batch of ballots five different times in a row in Fulton County, Georgia at State Farm Arena on November 3, 2020.

In the video you’ll notice they look around the room to make sure no one is watching their criminal act!

Via TheDonald.win.

NEW: The same batch of ballots being scanned 5 times in a row in Fulton County, Georgia at State Farm Arena on November 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/WpqBIWmM8P — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 2, 2021

At what point does the FBI or DOJ get involved?

Do we have a justice department in the US anymore?

Here’s a slowed-down version of the same video.

