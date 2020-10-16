“Another Way” Documentary Film Trailer

Oct 10, 2020
The Govt’s handling of Covid-19 stripped the UK public of what makes us human , arts , culture, social interaction. All that makes life worth living was torn apart . The “Arts” was locked down . But there was “Another Way” .
Simon Dolan and I take a journey to Stockholm Sweden , where we find a country that dealt with the virus differently . No lockdown , no masks , schools open , dealt the same hand but handled differently , saving “The Arts” .
