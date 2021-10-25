Anthony Fauci’s Freakshow: NIH Conducted Psychological Torture Experiments on Monkeys

Breitbart – by Hannah Bleau

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has spent millions in taxpayer dollars conducting psychological torture experiments on primates — news which has resurfaced following the revelation that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIH division partially funded experiments allowing hungry insects to eat dogs alive.

The non-profit watchdog group White Coat Waste Project released a video last year showing one of the experiments, in which researchers essentially gave monkeys brain damage and practiced psychological torture with fake snakes and spiders.

“In December 2019, White Coat Waste Project (WCW) sued the National Institutes of Health (NIH) after it refused to release videos and other materials related to wasteful and bizarre psychological experiments on primates that have cost taxpayers nearly $100 million just since 2007,” the video’s chyron reads, adding that some of the experiments have been “continuously funded for over 40 years.”

As the watchdog detailed in February 2020:

Never-before-seen videos released to WCW depict distraught monkeys chained by the neck in tiny cages being tormented with rubber spiders and mechanical snakes, objects the primates instinctively fear, just to observe their reactions. NIH “white coats” sucked out parts of these monkeys’ brains or destroyed them with toxic acid to intentionally worsen the primates’ fear. In the video, a callous NIH “white coat” can be heard joking, “Where the hell is the dancing monkey?,” after one of the tests on the terrified monkeys ends.

WATCH:

According to the group, such experiments, which took place at the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) in Bethesda, Maryland, “have cost taxpayers over $16 million since 2007, and $1.7 million in 2019 alone.”

The cruel experiments are resurfacing after the White Coat Waste Project drew attention to Fauci’s NIH division partially funding an experiment which involved locking beagles’ heads in cages while allowing sandflies to eat them alive. The beagle puppies used in the experiment also had their vocal cords removed to prevent barking:

According to the Hill, the beagles were infected with “disease-causing parasites to test an experimental drug on them.” The experiment transpired in a Tunisia, North Africa laboratory where as many as 44 beagle puppies endured what Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) referred to as a “cruel” and “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.”