Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest in Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that Antony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old Nashville resident, is the persons of interest in connection to yesterday’s explosion in downtown Nashville.

CBS’s Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues tweeted the information.

David Begnaud, the lead national correspondent for CBS This Morning, also shared information about the developing situation in a Twitter thread below.

