‘Anti-Jewish hatred is alive and kicking’





Jul 27, 2020

Actor Tracy-Ann Oberman is one of the people leading the movement against Twitter for not taking down anti-Semitic tweets.

Number 10 said social media companies must ‘go much further and faster in removing hateful content’ from their platforms.

The comments from Downing Street came in the wake of Twitter’s perceived inaction to address antisemitic tweets posted by grime artist Wiley.

A number of users, including celebrities and politicians, are staging a 48-hour walkout from the platform next week in response.